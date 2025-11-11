RAKEZ, Emirates NBD to streamline business banking for investors

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has teamed up with Emirates NBD to streamline access to corporate banking services for SMEs and larger enterprises within the RAKEZ ecosystem.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Compass Coworking Centre by Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, and Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer at RAKEZ.

The collaboration aims to fast-track and simplify the opening of business accounts for RAKEZ investors through a dedicated banking support channel and, in the next phase, digital API integration between both parties’ systems. This integration will allow the direct transmission of account application data, reduce processing time and limit paperwork.

As part of the agreement, RAKEZ will also feature Emirates NBD as a strategic banking partner across its investor platforms, enabling direct access to the bank’s corporate account opening portal.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, commented, “Access to the right financial support can make all the difference for a growing business. Through this collaboration with Emirates NBD, we are making that access faster, smarter, and more aligned with the ambitions of our SME and corporate community. It is about creating real value at every stage of the business journey – from set-up to scale-up and beyond – and we remain deeply committed to enabling their success every step of the way.”

Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said, “As a leading national bank, we are committed to empowering businesses with key financing support to enhance their growth ambitions. We are pleased to join hands with RAKEZ to further our commitment by making Business Banking more accessible, efficient and digitally connected for investors within their ecosystem.”

He added, “The collaboration combines RAKEZ’s innovative investment platform with Emirates NBD’s robust banking infrastructure, thus empowering entrepreneurs and enterprises to focus on what truly matters - building and scaling their businesses”.

This alliance reflects RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business in Ras Al Khaimah and ensuring that investors have access to reliable, growth-oriented financial infrastructure. By integrating tailored banking support into the investment journey, RAKEZ continues to position the emirate as a competitive and investor-ready environment that empowers companies to build, expand and succeed with confidence.