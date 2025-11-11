Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy for Yemen

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met with Hans Grundberg, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, to discuss the latest developments in the Yemeni crisis.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ support for international efforts and the endeavours undertaken by the UN envoy to address the situation.

He stressed the importance of resolving regional issues through political and diplomatic means and working towards a sustainable political solution that ends the crisis and alleviates the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people.

He also emphasised the UAE’s steadfast support for the brotherly people of Yemen and all efforts aimed at ending the crisis and its political and humanitarian repercussions.

For his part, the UN envoy reviewed the latest developments in the Yemeni file with international, regional, and local stakeholders, outlining the ongoing efforts to advance peace.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, organised by the Emirates Policy Centre.