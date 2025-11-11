Anwar Gargash meets Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met today with Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Centre for Political and International Studies (CPIS).

The two sides discussed relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran and ways to strengthen them. They also reviewed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest, exchanging views on matters affecting the region.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the importance of addressing regional developments through dialogue and diplomacy to achieve the stability and prosperity sought by the region’s countries and peoples.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, organised by the Emirates Policy Centre, and was attended by Reza Ameri, Iran's Ambassador to the UAE.