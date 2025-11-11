850 swimmers from 90 nationalities to compete in first Talented Swimmers Championship

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A total of 850 male and female swimmers from more than 90 nationalities will compete in the first edition of the Talented Swimmers Championship, taking place on 15–16 November at the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Swimming Pool in Abu Dhabi.

The event is organised by the UAE Committee for Talent Development and National Sports Support.

The organising committee, chaired by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports, announced the formation of a specialised technical committee comprising Emirati and international coaches to evaluate swimmer performances based on precise criteria, including skill, speed, technique, and physical readiness. The goal is to identify the most promising athletes capable of joining national teams in the future.

The committee confirmed that this step marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in local swimming championships and represents the beginning of a systematic approach to talent discovery and development in aquatic sports, in line with the Ministry of Sports’ vision to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing talented athletes across the Emirates.

The championship has seen strong interest from clubs and academies, with significant participation from Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Fujairah Club, Al Hamriya Club, and Maliha Club, fielding large numbers of Emirati swimmers, alongside wide participation from private academies.

The organising committee confirmed that preparations are ongoing to ensure the success of the event at both the organisational and technical levels, providing a professional and competitive environment that enables swimmers to showcase their skills.