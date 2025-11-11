SEHA provides innovative treatment for idiopathic pericarditis, Still’s disease in UAE

AL AIN, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Tawam Hospital, one of SEHA’s facilities and a subsidiary of PureHealth, has successfully introduced an innovative treatment for idiopathic pericarditis and Still’s disease, the first of its kind in the UAE and the GCC.

The pioneering therapy, using the drug Rilonacept, led to the recovery of two young Emirati patients who had been suffering from rare, treatment-resistant conditions. The drug works by inhibiting interleukin-1, a protein responsible for inflammation, effectively relieving symptoms such as fever, pain, rash, and organ damage.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has approved the new drug and registered its product number, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to advancing medical innovation and timely access to breakthrough therapies.

Dr. Khalid Abdalla Alnaqbi, Consultant Physician & Chief of Rheumatology at Tawam Hospital, said, “Both patients had sought medical attention abroad. We are proud to deliver the latest innovative treatments here in the UAE. This achievement highlights that our hospital has become one of the main tertiary referral hub for complex cases in the region, providing world-class care in immune rheumatic diseases.”

Dr. Dalal Saeed Al Mansoori, Chief Medical Officer, Tawam Hospital, added, “Our priority is always the patient. By making cutting-edge therapies available locally, we are not only improving outcomes but also giving hope to patients and their families facing challenging conditions. This is the future of healthcare in the UAE, delivering global standards of care within our communities."

This milestone pushes SEHA to the forefront of regional leadership in innovative healthcare delivering advanced, evidence strategies for rare and complex diseases and enabling the UAE vision of world-class medical care at home.