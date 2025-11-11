Abu Dhabi to host World Kickboxing Championship 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO), in collaboration with the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation (UAEMKFED), announced the World Kickboxing Championship Seniors and Masters, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 30th November 2025 at ADNEC Arena.

For the first time in history, the prestigious championship will be held outside Europe, positioning Abu Dhabi as the global capital of martial arts and a destination that unites the world’s best athletes.

The event will bring together more than 2,000 participants from 150 countries, making it the largest and most inclusive kickboxing championship ever staged.

The championship will unfold over nine days, featuring intense competitions across both Tatami and Ring disciplines, as well as the Masters and Para-Kickboxing categories.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on Sunday, 23rd November 2025, at 17:00 at ADNEC Arena, welcoming global delegations and dignitaries for an evening that reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing combat sports on the world stage.

The event’s official programme includes daily qualifications, semi-finals, and finals across all disciplines, culminating in the Grand Finals and Awarding Ceremonies on 28th and 29th November, followed by the departure of delegations on 30th November.

Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation and Executive Board Member of WAKO, said, “The World Kickboxing Championship in Abu Dhabi marks a new milestone in the UAE’s ongoing success in hosting global sporting events. This edition will be a defining chapter in the history of kickboxing, one that reflects our nation’s commitment to peace, unity, and cross-cultural understanding through sport. We are working closely with WAKO and our partners to deliver an exceptional championship that showcases Abu Dhabi’s world-class capabilities and its growing role as a global hub for martial arts.”