MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan enjoy distinguished relations across a range of areas of mutual interest, and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership to serve shared interests and promote sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their peoples.