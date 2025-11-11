RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing between RAK Municipality, Urban Economy Forum

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and the Urban Economy Forum, a global platform dedicated to advancing sustainable urban development.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading model in achieving Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities.

The signing took place at Saqr bin Mohammed City Palace, where H.H. Sheikh Saud received a delegation led by Reza Pourvaziry, Chief Executive Officer of the Urban Economy Forum, in the presence of several senior municipal officials.

The MoU outlines cooperation between the two parties to enhance the emirate’s leadership in sustainable urban development and its contribution to achieving the SDGs, particularly Goal 11. It also includes the preparation of Ras Al Khaimah’s comprehensive urban file, the development of an innovative platform connecting the public and private sectors, the establishment of a general secretariat to oversee implementation and governance, the launch of local capacity-building programmes, and initiatives to promote the emirate’s identity internationally.

The MoU further includes a timeline of key deliverables, such as the preparation of an urban assessment report, the formulation of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2040 through broad community participation, and the launch of an AI-supported smart monitoring dashboard for sustainable development indicators. It also provides for workshops and training programmes for officials and community leaders, as well as awareness campaigns to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s institutional identity nationally and globally.

The partnership seeks to position Ras Al Khaimah as a global laboratory for sustainable urban models through innovation in financing, knowledge creation, and community empowerment, supporting both the UAE Vision and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.