Nahyan bin Mubarak attends University of Balamand annual alumni dinner in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the annual alumni dinner organised by the University of Balamand at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, in the presence of Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament; Tarek Hassan, Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the UAE; University President Dr. Elias Waraq; and a large gathering of graduates and members of the Lebanese community in the UAE.

The event aimed to strengthen academic and professional ties between the university and its alumni and to reaffirm the deep and historic bonds of friendship between the UAE and Lebanon.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his pleasure at joining the celebration, noting that the University of Balamand represents a model of educational excellence and a symbol of the close brotherly relations uniting the UAE and Lebanon. He praised the university’s mission to serve society and advance humanity through education, innovation, and the promotion of values such as tolerance, solidarity, and compassion.

He commended the university’s efforts to maintain strong connections with its students and alumni, emphasising that its achievements reflect a deep commitment to quality education and human development. Sheikh Nahyan also reaffirmed that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to support educational and humanitarian initiatives that serve Arab societies and strengthen cooperation and understanding among nations.

He highlighted that the UAE’s vision is rooted in wisdom, collaboration, and shared values, underscoring the importance of education and spiritual strength in nurturing creativity, excellence, and coexistence.

In his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the university’s representatives and encouraged them to continue their work toward greater excellence, praying for the continued success of the institution and prosperity for both Lebanon and the UAE.

Dr. Elias Waraq, President of the University of Balamand, thanked the UAE for its unwavering support and hospitality toward the Lebanese community. He said the university has made remarkable academic progress and now stands among the world’s leading institutions, reflecting its commitment to excellence in education and research.

The evening featured a musical performance by composer Ghassan Rahbani and his band, joined by singers Rania El Hajj and Gilbert Jalkh, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrated art as a bridge of cultural connection.

The celebration concluded with group photos of Sheikh Nahyan with university officials and graduates, reaffirming the university’s mission to strengthen its alumni network in the UAE and to promote education, innovation, and the values of tolerance and coexistence that embody the UAE’s spirit.