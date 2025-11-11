17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will begin tomorrow at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

Running until 22nd November, the championship will welcome more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries — the largest participation in its history since its launch in 2009.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the championship is the pinnacle of the global jiu-jitsu calendar, bringing together the sport’s elite across multiple divisions and age groups. The event reflects years of progress and excellence in organisation that have established Abu Dhabi as the world capital of jiu-jitsu and the home of its most prestigious competitions.

This year’s edition has recorded an 11 percent increase in participation compared to 2024, with over 730 clubs and academies represented. International athletes make up 60 percent of total participants, reinforcing the event’s global standing.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering peace, tolerance, and friendship through sport. “The championship embodies our leadership’s vision to strengthen the UAE’s position on the global sports map and promote sport as a pillar of human development. Every year, the event continues to innovate and grow, thanks to world-class organisation and professionalism that have made it a benchmark for global sporting events,” he said.

Competitions will begin tomorrow with the amateur category, followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival and Para Jiu-Jitsu contests on 13th November. Youth competitions will take place on 16th and 17th November, masters on 18th and 19th November, and professional divisions from 20th to 22nd November.

As the world’s largest gathering of jiu-jitsu athletes, the championship will unite leading competitors in an atmosphere of sportsmanship and excitement. Fans can look forward to a vibrant festival featuring family zones and interactive entertainment, making the event a true celebration of sport, culture, and community.