UAE ecosystem offers integrated environment to evolve ideas: Prototypes for Humanity Director

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, Director of Prototypes for Humanity, a Dubai Future Solutions initative, said the initiative continues to expand each year, becoming a global platform that connects academic research with practical application and helps transform research ideas into real-world solutions serving humanity and the planet.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Caravieri said the UAE’s innovation ecosystem offers an integrated environment that enables ideas to grow and evolve into viable, scalable projects.

Reflecting this vision, the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity 2025 exhibition will take place from 17th to 20th November at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The event serves as a global platform showcasing the latest academic innovations and will feature more than 100 innovative projects selected from thousands of submissions by students representing over 1,200 universities in 120 countries. It aims to strengthen collaboration between research talent and leading UAE institutions.

Caravieri noted that last year the initiative attracted new partners such as Dubai Health and the SEE Institute in The Sustainable City, alongside support from leading organisations in energy, environment, and manufacturing sectors — reflecting the UAE’s growing commitment to advancing innovation and sustainable development.

He added that the participation of thousands of students from more than 1,200 universities demonstrates that creativity is not confined to one region but emerges through collaboration among minds from diverse cultures. This year’s programme includes professors and students working alongside industry experts and public policy partners to develop evidence-based solutions.

The projects address urgent global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, sustainable energy, and healthcare, with the goal of developing practical scientific solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and access to essential services.

Caravieri highlighted that Dubai’s innovation ecosystem — through partners such as Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai International Financial Centre, and DAMAC Group — plays an active role in transforming ideas into implementable projects by providing financial and technical support, creating a nurturing environment for creativity and experimentation.

He said this year’s edition conveys three main messages: positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation, emphasising collaboration between academia and industry to transform research into practical applications, and highlighting international cooperation among creative minds in science and technology to develop solutions that serve humanity.

Caravieri concluded that the initiative embodies Dubai’s vision of building a future grounded in collaboration, innovation, and practicality, reaffirming its position as a global platform for human-centred innovation.