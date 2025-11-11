UOS, Proactive Link partner to advance dental implant training

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah, represented by its College of Dental Medicine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Proactive Link Medical Equipment, the exclusive distributor of Biohorizons, a global leader in dental implant systems.

The agreement seeks to strengthen educational and research programmes while enhancing students’ skills in dental implant training and advanced clinical techniques.

The memorandum was signed by Prof. Sausan Al Kawas, Acting Dean of the College of Dental Medicine, on behalf of the University, and Mohammad Anas Assi, Chief Executive Officer of Proactive Link Medical Equipment.

The partnership aims to foster academic and applied collaboration between the two parties through the provision of dental implant systems and essential materials for training programmes. It also includes the organisation of workshops and scientific training sessions for students, in cooperation with company experts.

According to the agreement, Proactive Link will supply Biohorizons products and accessories aligned with the College’s practical training requirements, while providing technical and scientific support through specialised consultants and experts.

Addressing the attendees, Prof. Al Kawas emphasised that the signing of the memorandum reflects the University of Sharjah’s commitment to building impactful partnerships with healthcare institutions. Such collaboration, she noted, contributes to the advancement of practical and hands-on education for dental students and keeps pace with the latest global innovations in implantology.

For his part, Assi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that the company aims to empower young national talents by equipping them with the knowledge and practical expertise essential for the field of dental implants. He added that the initiative aligns with the broader goal of strengthening the UAE’s healthcare sector.