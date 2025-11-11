Kalimat, eL Seed launch art collection in Tunisia

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation (KF), the Foundation launched an exclusive art-inspired merchandise collection in collaboration with French-Tunisian artist eL Seed.

Proceeds from the collection will go entirely towards supporting the Foundation’s Pledge a Library initiative, which aims to enhance children’s access to books and uphold their right to read in Tunisia.

The launch took place at Bait Elowal in Sharjah, attended by members of the Kalimat Foundation’s Board of Trustees, media representatives, art enthusiasts, and supporters of humanitarian causes. The Foundation unveiled a range of creative products — including fashion, stationery, and lifestyle items — inspired by eL Seed’s distinctive “calligraffiti” style, which merges traditional Arabic calligraphy with contemporary art to convey messages of unity, hope, and cross-cultural understanding.

The partnership brings together Kalimat Foundation’s humanitarian mission and eL Seed’s internationally recognised artistic vision. Known for his monumental calligraffiti works in global cities such as London, Paris, and Dubai, eL Seed uses art as a means to connect communities and foster dialogue through creativity and compassion.

Sheikha Bodour said the collaboration reflects the Foundation’s commitment to empowering children through reading. “Every time we come together for children, we affirm that compassion remains a driving force for positive change. Our mission is to reach those often left behind and ensure every child has the opportunity to read, learn, and dream. This collaboration with the distinguished Tunisian artist eL Seed reflects the power of creative partnerships to transform vision into lasting impact. His art embodies values of identity, language, and belonging, which lie at the heart of our work,” she said.

eL Seed said the partnership represents the power of art as a tool for social transformation. “Working with Kalimat Foundation goes beyond creativity; it’s about using art as a force for social impact. This initiative connects culture, learning, and compassion, empowering children to see the world through curiosity and imagination,” he said.

All proceeds from the collection will directly support the Pledge a Library programme, focusing on providing books and educational resources to children in Tunisia. Since its inception, the programme has distributed over 180 portable libraries, enriching the lives of more than 100,000 children in 27 countries through partnerships with humanitarian organisations.

The eL Seed x Kalimat Foundation collection is available for purchase at the Kalimat Foundation booth during the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025) at Expo Centre Sharjah until 16th November, and online through the Foundation’s website. Each purchase offers buyers a meaningful piece of art while helping to ensure every child’s right to read and learn.