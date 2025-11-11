Livestock Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Livestock Festival has begun with strong participation from breeders across the UAE as part of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award (4th Edition), organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The festival aims to support the livestock sector’s development and enhance its contribution to national food security, with total prizes worth AED2.624 million.

The festival opened in the Al Dhafra Region with the “Best Weights” competition held at the Feed Distribution Centre in Zayed City from 5th to 9th November. Breeders competed in the Jadha category across several breeds, including Naemi, Arab, Najdi, Hari, Ardi, and Saeedi goats, along with local sheep breeds. The event drew large crowds in a festive atmosphere celebrating Emirati agricultural heritage and the vital role of farmers in this key sector.

Dr. Hamid Al Kindi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Festivals and Competitions of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, said the festival enhances the Award’s community impact by promoting excellence and sustainable practices in agriculture and livestock. He added that expanding the competitions to cover all emirates reflects inclusivity and strengthens the UAE’s collective efforts toward food security and sustainable development.

He noted that holding events in Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and Al Wathba encourages nationwide participation and enables breeders to present their livestock to evaluation committees and the public, fostering knowledge exchange and community collaboration.

Adel Al Shibeibi, Head of the Livestock Festival Team, said the festival highlights breeders’ contributions and celebrates high-quality Emirati livestock through accurate assessments of quality, care, and nutrition. He confirmed that the “Best Weights” competition marks the start of a series of events running until February 2026, featuring three main categories: Best Weights, Best Breeds, and Best Milk Production.

The next phase of the Best Weights competition will take place in Al Ain from 12th to 16th November at the Al Saad Veterinary Clinic, followed by Umm Al Qaiwain from 19th to 23rd November and Al Wathba (Abu Dhabi) from 26th to 30th November.

The Best Breeds Competition will be held from 8th December to 9th January across 19 categories for local and international breeds, while the Best Milk Production contests for sheep and goats will take place from 31st January to 13th February.

The Livestock Festival has become a leading platform for breeders to showcase excellence in livestock production, driving innovation, sustainability, and food security in line with national objectives and the vision of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen the agricultural and livestock sectors.