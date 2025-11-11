Sharjah Cooperative Society, Sharjah Charity International cooperate to facilitate donations

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Cooperative Society has signed a cooperation agreement with Sharjah Charity International to enable customers to make direct donations through point-of-sale (POS) devices across all the Cooperative’s branches. The initiative represents a major step in enhancing social responsibility and expanding community participation in charitable and humanitarian efforts within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The partnership reflects the shared vision of both organisations to utilise modern technological solutions that simplify charitable giving and make it a seamless part of daily life. It underscores their joint commitment to promoting sustainable giving and institutional philanthropy based on transparency, efficiency, and innovation.

Majid Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative Society, said the agreement stems from the Cooperative’s commitment to supporting social and humanitarian causes. “We take great pride in this partnership, which allows our customers to contribute easily and seamlessly to humanitarian causes, embodying the noble values deeply rooted in our community. Enabling donations through POS devices is a pioneering step that transforms charitable giving into a convenient and sustainable part of everyday life,” he said.

Al Junaid explained that the project provides a secure and direct channel for donations through POS systems at all Cooperative branches, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The integrated system connects directly with Sharjah Charity International’s digital platforms, enabling real-time tracking of all transactions and guaranteeing that donations reach beneficiaries swiftly and securely.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, CEO of Sharjah Charity International, said the initiative builds on the longstanding partnership between the two entities and strengthens collaboration between the charitable and cooperative sectors in Sharjah. “This step aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who continually advocates embedding the values of giving and solidarity within the community. It embodies Sharjah’s humanitarian vision, which places human welfare at the heart of progress,” he said.

Bin Khadim added that all donations collected through the new channel will support sustainable humanitarian projects in education, healthcare, relief, and housing, both within and outside the UAE.

Under the agreement, a dedicated bank account under Sharjah Charity International’s name will receive donations periodically. The donation amount will appear as a separate item on customer receipts labelled “Collected on behalf of Sharjah Charity International – Not Subject to VAT,” with detailed monthly reports issued to ensure full transparency.

The initiative represents a pioneering model of cooperation between the cooperative and charitable sectors in the UAE, integrating technology and philanthropy to embed a culture of giving and encourage community participation in humanitarian and development work.