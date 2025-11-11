EDGE unveils 'DARK EYE' dark web monitoring, brand protection platform

BANGKOK, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, has launched DARK EYE, a dark web monitoring and brand protection platform.

Launched at Defense & Security Thailand 2025, DARK EYE marks the latest addition to ORXYLABS’ portfolio in threat detection and attack surface management.

DARK EYE monitors the dark web, social media, and vulnerable infrastructure for threat intelligence and asset discovery.

The platform identifies data leaks, impersonation, malware, and stolen credentials anywhere online, from underground forums to hidden criminal channels.

In addition to tracking breached emails and look-alike domains, DARK EYE can access threat actor profiles and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). The platform uses AI-powered alerts to detect and prioritise incidents quickly and accurately.

DARK EYE can be fully integrated with existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and Security Operations Centre (SOC) workflows, enabling CISOs and security teams to streamline their threat responses and protect their assets in real time.

Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, said, “As digital transformation accelerates and online threats multiply, global organisations must prioritise the detection and monitoring of data leaks, impersonation, fraud, and brand misuse. We at ORYXLABS are proud to provide a platform that makes this possible.”

ORYXLABS specialises in developing advanced software designed to continuously assess, monitor, protect, and enhance networked environments. Its award-winning products, including DNS FIREWALL and DISCOVERY, focus on key areas such as attack surface management, risk assessment, and DNS monitoring and protection at scale.