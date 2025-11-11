Empower commences operation of Deira Waterfront District Cooling Plant

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has commenced operations of its Deira Waterfront district cooling plant.

The company stated that the plant has a total cooling capacity of 39,000 refrigeration tons (RT) and will provide district cooling services to more than 46 buildings within the Deira Waterfront area.

Empower confirmed that the plant was constructed in accordance with the highest international standards, aligned with sustainable green‑building principles and Dubai’s modern urban development.

The plant’s engineering design reflects the overall aesthetic of the area and complements the architectural identity of the surrounding buildings. This step is part of Empower’s expansion strategy to meet growing demand for district‑cooling services in key Dubai locations, driven by the emirate’s ongoing urban, commercial and economic development.

The company remains committed to expanding its operations through strategic investments that promote sustainable cooling solutions and diversify its project portfolio across multiple sectors, where it currently holds more than 80% of Dubai’s district‑cooling market share.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “The operation of the Deira Waterfront plant embodies the vision of our wise leadership, which has placed sustainability and resource efficiency at the core of Dubai’s urban and economic development. This milestone represents a key pillar in achieving the objectives of the UAE’s Net‑Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Net‑Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, through an advanced district‑cooling infrastructure that integrates innovative, environmentally friendly technologies."

“The project reflects our commitment to providing highly efficient cooling solutions that support Dubai’s vision of building smart, sustainable cities, enhancing quality of life and community prosperity. The new plant also serves one of the most prominent development projects in the heart of historic Deira, underscoring our dedication to contributing to the balanced development of the emirate’s various regions and meeting their growing needs for world‑class cooling services with efficiency and reliability,” Bin Shafar added.

“Empower continues to advance its strategic investments to expand operations, modernise facilities, and enhance the capabilities of its technical teams, ensuring its ability to meet the growing demand for cooling services while delivering sustainable, energy‑efficient and cost‑effective solutions,” he stated.

In 2018, Empower signed an agreement with Ithra Dubai, a wholly‑owned subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, to provide sustainable district‑cooling services for the Deira Waterfront project. Within eight months, Empower began supplying cooling to the project through a semi‑permanent plant.

In 2024, a contract was awarded for the construction of a new, permanent district‑cooling plant dedicated to the development, designed to meet its growing sustainable‑cooling needs and support the area’s urban expansion.

The new plant has recently become operational, marking a significant addition to Empower’s advanced network of plants and reinforcing Dubai’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Dubai’s vision for Net‑Zero by 2050.

The Deira Waterfront project is one of Dubai’s most prominent and strategic developments, reflecting the emirate’s vision of creating integrated urban destinations that blend tradition with modernity. Featuring world‑class residential, commercial and tourism facilities, the project underscores Empower’s continued commitment to supporting major infrastructure developments in Dubai by providing innovative, environmentally friendly district‑cooling solutions.