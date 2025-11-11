Third International Conference on Colorectal Surgery begins 14 November

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the 3rd International Conference on Colorectal Surgery from 14th to 16th November at Raffles Dubai, chaired by Dr. Sara Al Bastaki, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and President of the Emirates Society of Colorectal Surgery.

The event will gather leading surgeons, experts, and researchers from more than 20 countries to explore the latest innovations and advancements in colorectal surgery, reaffirming the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for medical education and research collaboration.

Dr. Al Bastaki said the conference aims to create a platform where science and compassion come together. “Our goal is to create a space where science meets passion — a place where experts and young doctors alike feel inspired to learn, share, and make a real difference. This conference reflects the UAE’s vision for medical excellence and our collective commitment to improving patients’ lives,” she said.

This year’s conference will feature over 60 international speakers from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, in collaboration with the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), the Saudi Society of Colorectal Surgery, and the Open Source Research Initiative.

Sessions will explore robotic and minimally invasive surgical techniques, artificial intelligence in surgical planning, and digital analytics aimed at improving patient outcomes. Hands-on workshops and specialised courses will offer participants practical experience with the latest technologies.

Dedicated training programmes for residents, nurses, and allied health professionals will focus on building competencies and supporting the sustainable development of medical services in the UAE.

In addition to the scientific agenda, the conference will host cultural and social activities, including a gala dinner and a Global Village tour, reflecting the UAE’s values of diversity, openness, and cross-cultural collaboration in advancing global healthcare.