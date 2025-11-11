Sharjah Economic Development Department unveils new corporate identity

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced the launch of its new corporate identity under the slogan “New Prospects for Sustainable Economy.”

The new identity reflects the Department’s vision for sustainable economic development and its commitment to continuous modernisation, which has long been a cornerstone of its strategy and core values. It embodies Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with future developments and strengthen the foundations of a diversified and innovative economy.

The slogan’s design features a geometric pattern symbolising precision, organisation, and good governance, while also representing growth, innovation, sustainability, and stability. The use of sharp angles denotes efficiency and institutional precision, and the gradual transformation reflects the dynamism of the economy and its ability to adapt to emerging trends.

The updated corporate identity also includes a cohesive set of design elements — including colours, fonts, patterns, and icons — developed for both digital and print applications to ensure a unified and modern visual presence.

Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, said the new identity marks the beginning of an ambitious new phase for the Department. “The Department’s new corporate identity reflects its forward-looking vision and ambition to adopt global best practices that enhance performance indicators and service quality across this vital sector,” he said.

He added that the rebranding underscores SEDD’s active role in advancing Sharjah’s economic system and reinforces its leadership in the government economic sector. “This launch represents an extension of the Department’s mission to respond to present realities while anticipating future opportunities through well-planned strategies inspired by the wise leadership’s vision for excellence and progress,” Al Mahmoud stated.

Through its renewed corporate identity, SEDD reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness, building strategic partnerships, and strengthening institutional capabilities to achieve Sharjah’s economic aspirations.