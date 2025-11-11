RTA hosts R&D Forum to attract strategic research projects

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Innovation and Pioneering Department at the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has organised the Research and Development (R&D) Forum, which witnessed the launch of 13 strategic research projects.

The event brought together 80 experts, including researchers, academics, and strategic partners, representing 30 universities, as well as research and scientific institutions across the UAE.

Participants included Dubai Future Foundation, Khalifa University, University of Sharjah, UAE University, ASPIRE – Abu Dhabi Academy, Dubai Future Labs, University of Dubai, University of Birmingham, Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) MENA Region, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, said, “Research and development extend beyond generating ideas to creating an impact. It is essential to establish unified frameworks and a shared vision to transform research into practical solutions. RTA takes pride in collaborating with such an exceptional lineup of participants.”

“RTA has succeeded in developing a portfolio of 137 intellectual assets, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and industrial designs. This drive aligns with the vision of the leadership, to elevate Dubai’s global standing in adopting future technologies,” she stated.

Al Osaimi underlined, “Through the Research, Development and Innovation Strategy, we aim to enhance workforce competencies, expand research partnerships, and harness artificial intelligence to support informed decision-making.”

She added that RTA is working to identify collaborative projects designed to develop core capabilities and strengthen cross-sectoral cooperation, thereby advancing innovation, operational excellence, and collective efforts to realise Dubai’s ambition of ranking among the world’s leading future-ready cities.

The event also featured a session titled “The University–Industry–Government Triangle”, which highlighted the importance of rethinking research collaboration models in the UAE. Speakers from Dubai Future Labs, the University of Birmingham, and ASPIRE Abu Dhabi explored ways to accelerate applied research, expand multi-stakeholder partnerships, and deliver tangible outcomes in strategic fields such as quantum communication, autonomous mobility, and sustainable infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the Forum, participants emphasised that clear communication, effective collaboration, and strict adherence to timelines are vital for project success. They also underscored the importance of ensuring that the research and innovation ecosystem fosters integration and prevents duplication of efforts. Strengthening partnerships between academia and industry was further highlighted as a key driver of Dubai’s innovation agenda.

The Forum welcomes submissions of research papers from interested participants until 14 November, while the deadline for student submissions has been extended to 15 December. Academic institutions and interested stakeholders may obtain full details of the initiative and the research and development agenda by contacting RnD@rta.ae.