Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of ‘Walk to Mars’ initiative

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, witnessed the launch of the UAE-wide ‘Walk to Mars’ initiative at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, marking less than 100 days left to the largest multi-sport international event in the Middle East.

The event was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, in addition to a number of senior officials and partners.

The event concluded with the participation of public figures from different sectors, who took the very first steps “towards Mars” on the stationary treadmills, marking the initial contributions to the national collective countdown and goal.

The national ‘Walk to Mars’ initiative looks to transform movement into achievement, encouraging participants to collectively cover 54 million kilometres together, equivalent to the distance between Earth and Mars, and thereby also marking the 54th year of the nation.

Through walking, running, cycling, swimming, and other physical activities, participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to take part under the theme “Every Step Makes a Difference.”

The initiative aims to promote daily movement, community wellbeing, and a culture of active living across the UAE, ensuring that the goal is attained in time for the upcoming Games.

Sarah Al Amiri said, "Walk to Mars embodies the spirit of the continual pursuit of progress that distinguishes the United Arab Emirates. Just as our passion for science led us to explore space and reach Mars, today this national, social movement leads us toward a unified goal that reflects the power of will and collective action. Every step we take is not merely a distance covered, but an investment in our health and in a more prosperous, vibrant future for coming generations. Through this journey, we affirm that ambition begins with each and every individual, and their constant ability to move, learn, and grow.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stated, “This first-of-its-kind national movement embodies the spirit of collective ambition that defines the UAE. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire every individual to move with purpose and take part in a collective challenge that goes beyond fitness, it’s about unity, progress, and pride. Together, we can show the world what it means to dream big and achieve as one community.”

Following the event, interactive and community activities will be held to encourage participation and raise awareness of healthy lifestyles. The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 application will allow participants to track progress and record their contributions from across the Emirates. It is open to everyone aged 30 and above, with no fitness or experience limits.