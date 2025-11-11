Urban Future Week highlights digital cities readiness, smart communities, urban innovation

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Urban Future Week concluded at the Museum of the Future, showcasing innovative strategies for building resilient, future-ready cities.

Organised in partnership with Dubai Municipality, the two-day event gathered global leaders, experts and academics to explore technology-driven urban innovation and sustainable design.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the success of the event reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing sustainable city planning and smart governance. He noted that the forum aligned with the leadership’s vision to make Dubai a global model for human-centred smart cities, enabling knowledge exchange and fostering partnerships to shape urban solutions that support sustainable development.

He added that Dubai Municipality would translate the event’s outcomes into actionable projects by developing predictive policies, adopting digital tools and enhancing cooperation between public and private sectors to strengthen Dubai’s position in future foresight and flexible governance.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said the future of cities will rely on innovation and bold ideas addressing global challenges. He outlined five strategic priorities: redefining energy efficiency through AI-powered grids, using sustainable materials to tackle thermal inequality, reconnecting humanity with nature, combating water scarcity through renewable solutions and preserving biodiversity by transforming cities into living gardens supported by artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

He added that Dubai aims to serve as a global laboratory where technology and nature converge to ensure human well-being and sustainability.

Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, said the event strengthened global collaboration in developing actionable urban strategies to improve quality of life and environmental protection.

The programme featured a lecture by Jordanian architect Sahel Al Hiyari, winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in Architecture and Design, titled Observations on Architecture: An Afterlife of Form, exploring how form and meaning evolve in design through human and cultural interaction.

Key sessions discussed foresight-driven governance, resilient architecture, sustainable urban storytelling and community-focused design. The event reaffirmed Dubai’s role as a global hub for innovation, sustainability and inclusive urban development.