AGDA, Rabdan Academy organise panel discussion on security, diplomacy, regional conflicts

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with Rabdan Academy, organised a panel discussion titled “Security Diplomacy and Regional Conflicts”.

The session featured Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and brought together distinguished alumni from both academies, as well as experts and professionals in the fields of diplomacy and security.

The discussion explored the pivotal role of security diplomacy in achieving peaceful solutions to regional conflicts through dialogue, mediation, and confidence-building measures, as effective alternatives to military escalation, in support of international peace and stability.

The session also examined ways to enhance cooperation among nations and regional and international institutions to address the root causes of conflicts, and the importance of aligning security requirements with diplomacy’s core principles of dialogue and mutual understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, said, “Security and diplomacy must work in concert to prevent crises, de-escalate tensions, and build durable peace. This is the mindset we instil at AGDA through rigorous training and real-world engagement. Our partnership with Rabdan Academy strengthens a whole-of-nation approach by connecting diplomatic skills with advanced capabilities in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management. Together, we are preparing professionals who can move from analysis to action and deliver outcomes that enhance stability across our region.”

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the organisation of this session comes within the framework of the Resilience & Diplomacy Forum launched last May, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two academies and their shared role as national pillars in the fields of diplomacy and security.

He added, “This session embodies an important strategic dimension in empowering graduates of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Rabdan Academy to enhance their decision-making and crisis management capabilities within an increasingly complex and rapidly changing global environment.”

Morse explained that this distinguished partnership strengthens the integration between diplomatic thought and modern security practices, contributing to the development of national talents equipped with the vision and readiness to serve the nation and uphold its global stature as a beacon of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

He further noted that Rabdan Academy looks forward to continuing this constructive collaboration through additional sessions and initiatives that enhance national resilience and deepen mutual understanding between diplomacy and security in support of the UAE’s higher national interests.

The session also included an engaging discussion with alumni from both academies, who exchanged insights on the future of security diplomacy in the region and its role in addressing emerging challenges, including cybersecurity and advanced technologies, through a diplomatic lens rooted in cooperation and international partnership.

At the conclusion of the event, participants expressed their appreciation for this initiative, which bridges academia and professional practice, and underscored the importance of continued collaboration between AGDA and Rabdan Academy in building national capacities, sharing expertise, and supporting efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region.