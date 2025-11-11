Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of infrastructure projects supporting roads network, future mobility

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the road network, public transport systems, aerial taxi services, and The Future Loop project that forms part of the Dubai Walk Master Plan.

The review took place during a meeting with Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), at H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s office in Emirates Towers, in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai’s continued investment in infrastructure is an investment in its people and its future, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He noted that the emirate’s ongoing projects reflect a forward-looking strategy to create a connected, sustainable city powered by innovation. These efforts are central to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, ensuring that Dubai remains one of the world’s most liveable and dynamic cities, he noted.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further emphasised that Dubai’s approach to urban development is rooted in long-term planning, agility, and a commitment to enhancing quality of life. By integrating technology and sustainability into every aspect of its infrastructure, Dubai continues to set new global benchmarks for smart and resilient city design, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer on the progress of the Aerial Taxi project. The project’s operational trials are being conducted by Joby Aviation Inc. in Dubai’s desert area. The company recently completed the first crewed flight of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi between two distinct locations. In a test flight that coincided with the Dubai Airshow 2025, the aircraft took off from Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

This milestone marks a pivotal phase in expanding the scope of aerial taxi testing in Dubai to include operations within urban areas in the next stage, paving the way for the commencement of passenger transport services in 2026, in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The aerial taxi is fully electric and environmentally friendly, offering exceptional standards of safety, comfort, and speed. It has been designed using the latest global technologies in the field and features six propellers and four independent battery packs, enabling a flight range of 160 km and a top speed of 320 km per hour. The aircraft accommodates four passengers in addition to the pilot.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the progress of constructing Aerial Taxi Vertiports. Skyports Infrastructure is developing the first facility near Dubai International Airport (DXB), covering an area of 3,100 square metres across four levels. It comprises two floors for vehicle parking and two dedicated pads for take-off and landing, in addition to fully air-conditioned passenger facilities. Coordination is currently underway with property developers to develop additional vertiports within their respective projects.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was also briefed on RTA’s projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing Dubai’s rail network. Upon completion of the Blue Line project in 2029, the total network length will increase from 101 km to 131 km, including 120 km for Dubai Metro and 11 km for Dubai Tram. The number of stations will rise from 64 to 78, comprising 67 Metro stations and 11 Tram stations. The fleet size will also expand from 140 to 168 trains, with 157 serving the Metro and 11 serving the Tram.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on RTA’s plans to enhance integration across Dubai’s roads and transport network. The plan comprises 72 projects scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, covering the development of 226 km of roads and 115 bridges and tunnels across key development areas. It also includes the construction of 11 main corridors in various parts of the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the progress of The Future Loop Project, which forms part of the comprehensive Dubai Walk Master Plan aimed at transforming Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city year-round. The initiative seeks to achieve an uplift in the standards of pedestrian routes and facilities across the emirate through the development of a comprehensive structural plan for an integrated pedestrian network.

The master plan covers the development of pedestrian pathways across 160 areas, including the construction of 3,300 km of new walkways and the rehabilitation of 2,300 km of existing routes by 2040, in addition to more than 900 km to be implemented beyond 2040. The plan also envisions the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels to enhance inter-area connectivity, with the goal of increasing the share of pedestrian and individual mobility from 13 percent at present to 25 percent by 2040.

The Future Loop features an iconic bridge distinguished by an architectural design that harmonises with the character of its surroundings. Spanning 2 km in length and varying in width from 6 to 15 metres, the bridge connects major economic and business landmarks, including the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and nearby Metro stations.

The pathway includes a climate-controlled upper level covering 30,000 square metres, allowing for year-round pedestrian use, alongside an additional 30,000 square metres of open spaces incorporating shaded structures and landscaped areas designed to lower ambient temperatures and enhance pedestrian comfort.