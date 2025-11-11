12th Sharjah International Library Conference concludes with vision for future-ready libraries

SHARJAH, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 12th Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with the American Library Association, concluded alongside the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair with a call to reimagine libraries as dynamic centres of learning, innovation and community engagement.

Bringing together over 400 library professionals, educators and technology experts from 30 countries, the event highlighted international collaboration and knowledge exchange as essential to the sustainable growth of libraries in the digital era.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at the Sharjah Book Authority, said the conference underscored the role of libraries in driving human development and innovation. He noted that under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, global cooperation remains vital to advancing library services and expanding their impact on individuals and communities.

He added that libraries are evolving into active spaces for learning and research, where librarians act as catalysts for discovery and empowerment.

Sessions across the final day addressed topics including user engagement, AI integration, digital transformation and emotional intelligence. Dr Duha Hassan Alsereihy, Director-General of Libraries at King Abdulaziz University, led a session on building a strong customer relations culture in libraries, introducing a five-pillar framework covering leadership, operations, services, and partnerships to strengthen user-focused strategies.

Rebekah Cummings from the University of Utah presented innovative outreach models, including the Utah Digital Newspapers Project, which provides open access to millions of historic newspaper pages, demonstrating how libraries can combine digital tools with academic collaboration.

Workshops also explored lesson design, information literacy and technology applications. Experts from Penn State University, the University of Nevada, and the Library of Alexandria shared best practices in using artificial intelligence and data-driven insights to improve efficiency and engagement.

A session featuring scholars from Dubai, Cairo and Amman introduced new Arabic translations of leading American Library Association publications, expanding access to professional development resources for librarians across the region.

The conference concluded with a session on building effective digital school libraries, led by Khadija Said Abdelalim Mohamed from Al Tarim American Private School, reinforcing the growing role of libraries as integral parts of the modern learning ecosystem.

Through its discussions and workshops, the Sharjah International Library Conference reaffirmed the emirate’s leadership in promoting libraries as engines of knowledge, innovation and social progress.