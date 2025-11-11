Mennasah presents 850 Emirati titles at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution is presenting 850 of the latest titles from Emirati publishers at its pavilion during the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs until 16th November.

The company continues to connect readers with books and enhance the experience of visitors at what has become one of the world’s largest and most prominent cultural and literary gatherings.

Under this year’s slogan, “Between you and A Book,” Menassah Distribution provides access to more than 11,000 books from 58 Emirati publishing houses, spanning literature, knowledge, and thought. This initiative forms part of the company’s strategy to strengthen the presence of Emirati writers and publishers in the Arab and global cultural scene, offering modern distribution solutions that meet their needs and support business growth.

During the fair, Menassah’s pavilion hosts dozens of book signings in collaboration with local publishers, highlighting the work of Emirati and Arab authors before an audience of readers and literary enthusiasts.

Rasheed Al Kous, CEO of Menassah Distribution, said, “Our participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair provides an important opportunity to engage directly with our partners in the publishing sector and connect more closely with readers and authors. Through this presence, we aim to reinforce the company’s role as a bridge between creators and readers, while building new partnerships with publishers and authors to offer innovative distribution solutions that make books accessible everywhere.”

Al Kous emphasised the company’s commitment to the fair, recognising it as one of the region’s most vital cultural platforms. He added, “In every participation, we ensure our pavilion is an interactive space that combines creativity and technology, reflecting our commitment to instil a love of reading in younger generations and to develop the book distribution ecosystem, thereby supporting the growth of the Arab content industry and its creators.”