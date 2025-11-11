DP World signs long term title partner extension with DP World Tour

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World and the DP World Tour today extended their long-term partnership, reaffirming a shared commitment to growing the game of golf.

Under the new agreement, the largest in the Tour’s history, DP World will continue as Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner until 2035.

The original agreement, which started in 2022 and saw the European Tour renamed the DP World Tour, supported the continued expansion of golf’s global Tour – playing 42 tournaments in 26 different countries this season – with record prize funds and an expanding fan base, making golf more global, more inclusive and better connected than ever before.

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, said, “The first stage of our landmark Title Partner relationship has been focused on raising awareness globally of the DP World brand and building a strong pipeline of new business leads for their sector-leading services. Over the past four years, that has been a tremendous success."

“The partnership has also evolved and will see DP World continue to become an integral cog in delivering our global tournament schedule, utilising their supply chain expertise. This is a truly integrated partnership that will continue to deepen over the next decade. This agreement also shows the continued strength of the DP World Tour, which is enjoying growth in our fan base and spectator numbers, as well as our partnership portfolio. DP World’s decision to invest in the DP World Tour for another decade is further proof that the DP World Tour is going from strength to strength," he added.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer of DP World, said, “Our partnership with the DP World Tour reflects how sport can connect markets and communities, just as we do through global trade. This long-term investment demonstrates our belief in the Tour’s future and our commitment to making golf more inclusive and sustainable. New events such as the recent DP World India Championship show how we are supporting the game’s growth and accessibility for the long term.”

As part of the renewed agreement, DP World will continue as Title Partner of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai until 2035 – the season-ending Rolex Series event where the Race to Dubai Champion is crowned. In addition, DP World will become an Official Partner to a further 15 tournaments each season – providing greater opportunities to engage fans and communities across key markets.

Building on its success and the enthusiasm of Indian fans, the DP World India Championship will return in 2026, with the ambition to become a regular fixture on the Tour calendar. The event highlights DP World’s shared vision to expand the game’s reach in emerging markets.

Both organisations will continue collaborating on initiatives designed to make golf more accessible and inclusive around the world. Through DP World’s Second Life initiative and its global Clubhouse programme, the company uses its smart logistics expertise repurposes pre-loved golf equipment and refurbished shipping containers to create new grassroots facilities, inspiring the next generation of golfers and ensuring lasting community impact.