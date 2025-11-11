Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI,11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, held at the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. reviewed ADNOC’s performance and strategic priorities for the coming period, including its plans to drive domestic growth and expand internationally through its global arm, XRG.

The discussions also covered ADNOC’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation by deploying advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and its continued commitment to empowering and developing national talent across key areas of the energy sector.

H.H. underscored the success of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, hosted by ADNOC, and its vital role in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on the future of energy, while reinforcing the UAE’s status as a trusted global partner in advancing energy security and sustainability.

ADIPEC 2025 delivered AED168.8 billion (US$46 billion) through 35,000 cross-sector deals and brought together a record number of attendees, with more than 239,000 people from 172 countries, reaffirming UAE’s convening power and role as a global hub for energy, partnerships and innovation.

At ADIPEC, ADNOC announced a series of agreements aimed at driving international growth through XRG, harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and maximising value for the UAE.

H.H. commended ADNOC for these milestones and underlined the importance of remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

ADNOC’s announcements included a contract awarded by TA’ZIZ to build the UAE’s first integrated single-site polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production complex. XRG also entered into a framework agreement with Argentina’s YPF and Italy’s Eni to evaluate participation in an integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Argentina.

Attending the meeting were Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.