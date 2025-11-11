UAE, Chad Presidents review bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, who is on a working visit to the UAE during which he took part in the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and explored opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in the economic, trade, development, and renewable energy sectors, to support both countries’ development goals.

H.H. affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with African nations to promote lasting progress and shared economic growth. He noted that this stems from the UAE’s approach of building strategic relationships aimed at advancing global prosperity and securing a better future for coming generations.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum, held from 10 to 11 November in Abu Dhabi, which witnessed the official launch of the ‘Chad Connection 2030’ national development plan and explored its role in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

President Déby expressed his appreciation to H.H. for the UAE’s hosting of the forum, noting that its outcomes mark a significant advance in bilateral relations, especially related to investment and the economy.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamadan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.