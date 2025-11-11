UAE President honours contributors to Life Endowment campaign for advancing sustainable healthcare model nationwide

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured individual and institutional contributors to the Life Endowment campaign in recognition of their generosity and vital role in strengthening a pioneering and sustainable healthcare model nationwide.

The campaign reflects the deeply rooted values of giving and compassion in Emirati society and enhances the healthcare system’s capacity to support patients with chronic illnesses, people of determination, and vulnerable community members.

During the ceremony, held at Qasr Al Bahr, H.H. expressed his appreciation to all who contributed to the success of the campaign, commending their efforts in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and advancing national priorities for sustainable development. His Highness emphasised that the Life Endowment campaign embodies the UAE’s enduring commitment to empowering communities through compassion, innovation, and responsibility.

H.H. underscored that the culture of giving is a cornerstone of the UAE’s identity and developmental journey. It reflects the values instilled by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues to flourish through pioneering initiatives that deliver lasting humanitarian impact.

The ceremony also recognised leading contributors from the public, private, and non-profit sectors for their active role in supporting the Life Endowment campaign and elevating it as a national model of modern charitable and healthcare work.

Their exceptional financial and in-kind contributions have expanded the campaign’s reach, strengthened its institutional framework, and enhanced its investment mechanisms to ensure efficient management of endowed assets and sustainable returns. These efforts demonstrate the depth of public trust in the initiative and its mission to improve quality of life across the community.

H.H. also honoured senior representatives of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) in recognition of its leadership in launching and managing the Life Endowment campaign, promoting the value of giving, and advancing its role as a catalyst for social and economic development. The recognition highlighted Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s contributions to bolstering the UAE’s legacy of philanthropy and further institutionalising sustainable giving as a pathway for national development.

Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “The recognition bestowed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon the contributors to Life Endowment is a profound expression of national trust and a tribute to the spirit of giving that defines our society. It reaffirms endowment as a cornerstone of the nation’s development model, an enduring mechanism for advancing healthcare, strengthening solidarity, and ensuring that compassion translates into measurable, lasting impact.”

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “Life Endowment represents a new era of structured, sustainable giving. Through transparent governance and investment-led management, endowed funds are generating continuous returns to support patients and vulnerable groups. Guided by the vision of the UAE’s leadership, we will continue expanding partnerships with national and private sector institutions to amplify the campaign’s reach and impact, advancing the nation’s priorities to enhance quality of life and build a resilient, inclusive society.”

This recognition reflects the UAE’s enduring humanitarian approach under its leadership, which champions initiatives rooted in generosity and solidarity. It reinforces the culture of endowment as a driver of sustainable development and social empowerment, transforming community-driven compassion into institutional frameworks that ensure prosperity and wellbeing for generations to come.

The honouring ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several Sheikhs and senior officials.