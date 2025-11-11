European Commission launches dialogues to ensure sustainable water management across Europe

BRUSSELS, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the implementation of the EU Water Resilience Strategy, the European Commission is launching a series of Structured Water Dialogues with Member States, to jointly accelerate action to achieve the environmental objectives of EU water legislation.

According to the latest report on the state of water in the EU, only 39.5% of EU surface water bodies are achieving good ecological status, and only 26.8% achieving good chemical status.

The report found that, while some advancements have been made towards reaching EU targets for water quality, quantity and flood preparedness, faster progress is needed across Europe to protect waters and better manage flood risks.

Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, said:“We know what water challenges we are facing across Europe, but now is the time to listen and engage with each other to solve them. These dialogues are an opportunity for collaboration, where every voice can contribute to shaping effective solutions. Together, we are committed to achieving our shared objectives for water, ensuring a water-resilient future for all.”

The dialogues aim to assist Member States in complying with the country-specific recommendations to improve water management by 2027, formulated in the context of the latest assessment of the implementation of the Water Framework Directive, the Floods Directive, and the Marine Strategy Framework Directive.

The Dialogues, to be conducted between 2025-2027 with each Member State, will involve preparatory technical meetings between the Commission and national administrations and will culminate in a political discussion led by Commissioner Roswall and the relevant Minister(s) responsible for water management.

The outcomes of these dialogues will represent a considerable step towards achieving water resilience in the EU.