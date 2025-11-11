Sixth shipment of Emirati relief supplies arrives in Afghanistan to help quake-affected people

KABUL, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE relief team continues its humanitarian efforts to provide support and assistance to the Afghan people affected by the recent earthquakes in the country. These efforts are being carried out in implementation of the directives of the UAE wise leadership and as an embodiment of the values of generosity and solidarity established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The total humanitarian aid provided so far has reached 250.3 tonnes, transported through seven relief planes and 21 trucks, as part of the ongoing Emirati humanitarian air bridge to Afghanistan.

The aid included: 6,696 food baskets weighing 167.4 tonnes,1,030 tents weighing 51.5 tonnes,

850 blankets weighing 3.4 tonnes, and a shipment of dates weighing 28 tonnes.

In Samangan Province, 1,188 food baskets, 450 tents, and 850 blankets were distributed, along with the arrival of the seventh plane, carrying a shipment of dates to support affected families.

This represents the sixth batch of humanitarian aid provided by the UAE to the brotherly Afghan people, with assistance continuing until those affected fully recover from the impacts of the earthquakes.

These humanitarian efforts have received wide praise from residents and victims of the earthquakes, who expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for its noble stance and swift response in providing support and relief.

This ongoing humanitarian endeavor reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters and assisting them in facing humanitarian crises and challenges.