EU 2040 climate target: MEPs seek 90% emissions reduction

BRUSSELS, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment, Climate and Food Safety Committee adopted its position on the European Commission’s proposal for an amendment to the EU Climate Law, setting a new, additional, intermediate and binding 2040 EU climate target of reducing net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels.

The Members of European Parliament (MEPs) believe that the green transition and improving EU competitiveness go hand in hand. They therefore agree with the Commission’s proposal to introduce new flexibilities in how the targets can be met.

From 2036, up to 5 percentage points of net emissions reductions could come from high-quality international carbon credits from partner countries, but the MEPs want assurances that this will be subject to robust safeguards. The Commission proposed up to 3 percentage points.

The text was adopted by 55 votes to 32 and with 0 abstentions. Plenary is expected to vote on Parliament’s position on 13 November, after which negotiations with the member states on the final law can begin.