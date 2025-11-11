Angolan Embassy hosts National Day reception





ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, attended on Tuesday evening the reception hosted by Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception, held at the Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Yousef Al Mazrouei, Director of the Central Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Angolan community residing in the country.

In his speech on this occasion, the Angolan ambassador affirmed that the relations between his country and the UAE are continuously advancing, noting that there are many opportunities and potentials to further develop and strengthen them for the mutual benefit of both friendly nations.