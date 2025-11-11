Suhail Al Mazrouei attends Azerbaijani Embassay National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, attended on Tuesday evening the reception hosted by Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception, held at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Azerbaijani community residing in the country.

In his speech on the occasion, the Azerbaijani ambassador emphasised the depth of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, which are built on mutual respect, noting that these relations are witnessing remarkable growth and development across all fields.