Dubai Police participates in 39th Arab Conference of Heads of Drug Control Agencies

DUBAI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hemaya International Centre, affiliated with the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, participated in the 39th Arab Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Agencies, which was organized by the Arab Interior Ministers Council and held in Tunis.

The event featured the presence of representatives from the ministries of interior across Arab countries, the Health Department in the Social Affairs Sector of the Arab League, the GCC Criminal Information Centre to Combat Drugs, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, the EU Fight against Crime and Terrorism (FCT) Security Project, and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

Brigadier Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharif Al Maamari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre and head of the Dubai Police delegation, highlighted that the conference covered several key topics, including a proposal to establish an annual Arab Week for Drug Prevention and Control. He also indicated discussions on significant international developments in the drug field—such as production centers, consumption patterns, smuggling methods, and countermeasures—and their implications for the Arab region.

Brig. Al Maamari further stated, “The conference also reviewed the outcomes of recent Arab and international meetings on drugs for 2024-2025, as well as the experiences and plans of member states in combating drugs and psychoactive substances. Additionally, it examined the results of three procedural working groups on drug control and initiatives to create an Arab Drug Observatory.”

Brig. Al Maamari pointed out that the conference generated several key recommendations, urging member states to strengthen their national plans, strategies, and legislation.

“These enhancements will better equip them to address future challenges, particularly the emergence of new synthetic and mixed drugs and their consumption patterns on both global and regional levels. Additionally, the recommendations underscored expected changes in the use of certain drugs, especially in light of the global trend toward legalizing cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes,” he continued.

Brig. Al Maamari confirmed that the Hemaya International Center highlighted the World Police Summit (WPS), hosted by Dubai Police earlier this year, which aimed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and share best practices among leading police and security officials, as well as global law enforcement agencies. “Additionally, a presentation showcased key training programs conducted by the Hemaya International Center in drug prevention, utilizing advanced techniques and technologies. These initiatives have significantly contributed to reducing crime rates, particularly among youth,” he continued.

Brig. Al Maamari noted that, on the sidelines of the conference, several specialized workshops were organized in collaboration with the Arab Interior Ministers Council, the EU Fight against Crime and Terrorism (FCT) Security Project, and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA). He pointed out that these workshops focused on establishing an Arab Observatory for Drug Control, which aims to identify patterns and trends in the use of drugs and psychoactive substances.

“The initiative seeks to create a comprehensive database to support relevant institutions in effectively containing the spread of new substances. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of addressing challenges and emerging issues related to drugs, enabling specialized agencies to anticipate these concerns and develop effective solutions, mechanisms, and plans for crime prevention and reduction,” Brig. Al Maamari added.

On the sidelines of the conference, Brig. Abdul Rahman Al Maamari met with several heads of the participating Arab delegations and officials, including Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council; Brigadier Amin Jamil Al Wariqat, Director of the Arab Office for Drug Affairs in Jordan; Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Al Khater, Director of the GCC-Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs (GCC-CICCD); and Maria Sanchez, Director of the EU Project for Combating Organised Crime and Terrorism. These meetings facilitated the exchange of information and expertise in drug control, strengthening partnerships with relevant organizations and institutions.