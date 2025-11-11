UAE condemns terrorist bombing in Islamabad, attack in Wana

ABU DHABI, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist bombing in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent people. The UAE also condemned the attack that targeted a cadet college in the town of Wana, in South Waziristan.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.