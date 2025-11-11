Google unveils $6.4 bn investment in Germany

BERLIN, 11th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Google unveiled its biggest-ever investment in Germany on Tuesday, pledging 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) for a new data centre and other projects, as Europe seeks to catch up in the AI race, AFP reported.

Google's plans include a new data centre and expansion of an existing centre in the western state of Hesse, providing computing power for artificial intelligence.

It also plans to expand its offices in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, and outlined various projects aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

These included buying renewable wind and solar energy and a "heat recovery project" that would see excess heat produced by a data centre re-used by local residents.

The plans will support around 9,000 jobs a year in Germany, Google said.

"Google is deepening its roots in Germany, extending our investments in the country and creating new avenues for AI-driven transformation," said Philipp Justus, Google's country manager for Germany.