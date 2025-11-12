Etihad Airways expands its Saudi Arabia network with launch of flights to Madinah

MADINAH, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has commenced flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah this week, further expanding the airline’s strong footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and enhancing travel options for guests across religious, business, and leisure segments.

The resumed direct service connects Abu Dhabi with Madinah, one of the most spiritually significant cities in the world and a key destination for visitors performing religious travel throughout the year. The route will support growing demand from pilgrims and travellers across the world seeking seamless connections to the Kingdom’s holy city.

Madinah becomes the latest addition to Etihad’s operations in the Kingdom, reinforcing the UAE’s national carrier as a major facilitator of travel to and from Saudi Arabia.

With the launch of flights to Madinah, Etihad will operate 93 flights per week to five cities across the Kingdom, flying four times per day to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and three services per week to Al Qassim. This expansion is part of Etihad’s ambitious growth strategy, announcing 31 new destinations in a year.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “The launch of Madinah reflects our commitment to strengthening connectivity from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, one of our most important markets. Madinah carries profound cultural and spiritual significance for millions of people, and we are honoured to provide convenient travel through Abu Dhabi to this culturally and spiritually important city.

With this new route, we look forward to supporting religious travel and providing guests with greater access, choice and convenience through our home in Abu Dhabi.”

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the launch of flights to Madinah offers the airline’s guests greater flexibility and more options when travelling to and from Saudi Arabia via Abu Dhabi.

Captain Al Marzouqi noted that the expansion of Etihad’s network reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier global aviation hub, facilitating seamless connections between the East and West via Zayed International Airport.

Visitors connecting from Etihad’s extensive network onwards to Madinah, can take advantage of a complimentary Abu Dhabi Stopover, with two free nights in one of Abu Dhabi’s top hotels.

Abu Dhabi offers a blend of enriching culture, modern architecture, and world-class entertainment, including the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Beyond the mosque, the UAE’s capital offers a dynamic range of attractions on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, from the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Team Labs Phenomena, to the beautiful beaches and many theme parks.

With Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, guests flying from Madinah can also enjoy smooth connections to Etihad’s extensive network across Asia, Australia, and Europe.

In October, the UAE’s national carrier inaugurated flights to Sumatra (Medan), Phnom Penh, Addis Ababa, and Krabi, while this November the airline has already launched flights to Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong and Tunis.