Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of Treasury

NEW YORK, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury.

During the meeting, held in New York, Sheikh Abdullah and Bessent reviewed the strategic ties between the UAE and the US and explored avenues to strengthen cooperation to advance shared interests and foster growth and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

The meeting also touched upon opportunities to advance joint cooperation across several sectors, particularly in finance, economy and trade.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE and the US enjoy deep and growing strategic relations, united in their commitment to enhancing cooperation to advance a diversified and sustainable economic future.

Sheikh Abdullah and Bessent also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed strengthening cooperation to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East while supporting global security and peace.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America.