Dubai unified licence cuts business bank account opening time by 90%

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has delivered a transformative milestone through its Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) initiative, cutting the average time required to open a business bank account by 90 percent – from 65 days to just five.

Following on from the rollout of the DUL – a unique commercial identification provided to all businesses in Dubai to streamline processes – in 2023, DBLC last year enhanced it with the introduction of the Service Providers Project, ensuring companies can seamlessly access a wide range of services, from banking and utilities to trade and labour processing, through a single, unified system.

Since its launch in October 2024, the project has enabled the opening of more than 3,000 new business bank accounts and the updating of over 134,000 business banking profiles, highlighting its vital role in supporting the city’s trade and business ecosystem.

By accelerating access to banking and government services, DUL is enhancing the ease of doing business in the emirate and empowering entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and investors to launch and expand with greater speed and efficiency.

This progress advances the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, as well as aligning with a key D33 priority of facilitating business set-up and operation

Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), said, “The robust efficiencies delivered through the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) are a testament to the steadfast guidance and support of our visionary leadership and underscore Dubai's commitment to digital-first governance, consolidating the emirate’s position as a global leader in ease of doing business.

The success of the DUL initiative also showcases how collaboration between government entities and the private sector can deliver real benefits for businesses and service providers through our shared determination to build a transparent, investor-friendly environment that supports the goals of the D33 Agenda."

He added, "By simplifying critical processes and advancing Dubai’s digital transformation, DUL is making it easier than ever for companies to set up and grow in the city, while reinforcing the vital role of businesses in driving our economy. Looking ahead, DBLC will continue working closely with partners to expand the platform’s capabilities and integration, and supporting Dubai’s vision of a globally competitive, investor-friendly environment.”

Several leading banks are already integrated into the system, including Emirates Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD, Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Ruya Bank.

Beyond banking, DUL continues to expand its scope of partnerships with government entities and financial service providers, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Trade, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and Arab Financial Services (AFS).

The DUL is part of DET’s wider drive to enhance transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness in the emirate’s business environment. The DUL provides every business in Dubai – across both mainland and free zones – with a unique, government-verified digital identity. By consolidating accurate data into a single secure registry, the initiative not only accelerates banking processes but also enhances transparency, strengthens compliance, and streamlines access to both government and private sector services.

Since its inception, over 900,000 DULs have been issued to businesses operating across Dubai’s mainland and free zones. The initiative supports DET’s efforts to drive further innovation and investment, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as the best city to visit, live, work and do business in.