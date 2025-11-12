Lana Nusseibeh leads delegation to Cyprus to strengthen strategic partnerships

NICOSIA, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to Nicosia, during which she met with a number of senior Cypriot officials.

The visit reaffirmed the close ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus, and underscored both countries’ commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership across various fields.

During the visit, she met with Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus; Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister for European Affairs; and Thessalia Salina Shambos, Special Representative for Religious Freedoms and the Protection of Minorities in the Middle East.

The meeting with Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, provided an opportunity to discuss strategic relations between the UAE and Cyprus, regional developments, the Amalthea Maritime Corridor, and Cyprus’s upcoming Presidency of the European Union in 2026.

During the meeting with Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, the two sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, including developments in the Middle East and the recent agreement to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Both sides emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to the ceasefire to help end humanitarian suffering and ensure the rapid, effective, and secure delivery of aid to Gaza’s residents without obstruction.

She also visited the Port of Limassol to review the facilities of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Amalthea, a humanitarian initiative launched in March 2024 by Cyprus in cooperation with the UAE and international partners, including the United Nations, World Central Kitchen, and ANERA, to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza. In April 2024, the UAE contributed US$15 million to support the Amalthea Fund. As of November 2025, the initiative has delivered over 27,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kombos underlined that “the UAE is a regional pioneer, guided by visionary leadership.” He further added “the UAE is a strategic ally and a longstanding friend. Cyprus and the UAE share a mutual desire to strengthen our bilateral cooperation across humanitarian, economic, and multilateral fields.”

From her side, Nusseibeh underscored that the UAE’s humanitarian diplomacy, from delivering aid in Gaza through the Amalthea Maritime Corridor, to supporting communities in Sudan and Ukraine, embodies the nation’s values of solidarity and international cooperation. She welcomed the progress of the UAE-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and highlighted that Cyprus’ forthcoming EU Presidency offers an opportunity to expand this partnership and jointly advance peace, recovery, and prosperity across the region.”