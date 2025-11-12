AD Ports Group collaborates with Eurasian Economic Commission to explore cooperation

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group is collaborating with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union to explore cooperation in transport, infrastructure, and digitalisation of logistics in the EEU region.

The collaboration plan was formalised by Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at the EEC, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group.

Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said, "Deepening cooperation in transport and infrastructure with a world-class partner such as AD Ports Group, represents an important step for the further development of international transport and logistics ties of the Eurasian Economic Union. Our cooperation will serve as a dynamic catalyst for the growth of the Union's relationship with the UAE, bringing mutual benefits’’.

AD Ports Group and the EEC will explore the acceleration of cooperation and knowledge transfer in transport, infrastructure, and logistics digitalisation, including the possibility of establishing new logistics hubs in the region.

In addition, the cooperation plan covers ways to standardise and accelerate the use of electronic document management, integrate advanced digital systems, align regulatory regimes, and attract investment for new logistics infrastructure.

AD Ports Group will also analyse opportunities to invest in and establish logistic hubs and seaport terminals within EEC member states, while advancing the integration of digital systems across non-member states.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO - AD Ports Group, said, " Our collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Commission marks a vital step towards bridging global trade routes and strengthening the UAE’s strategic partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union. By sharing our extensive expertise in terminal operations, digital transformation and maritime, we aim to build a more resilient and efficient supply chain that benefits both our Group and our partners.

This partnership aligns seamlessly with our vision to expand our global footprint and contribute to the economic development of our international partners, in line with the wise vision of our leadership in the UAE".

The UAE has become an important trade hub for the EEU countries, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $30 billion in 2024, a 27 percent increase from 2023, according to the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

AD Ports Group is a major investor and trade enabler in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, where it is developing logistic hubs across the ‘Middle Corridor’ trade route between China and Europe, and has recently invested in logistics, port terminals, and shipping assets in countries including Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In Kazakhstan, AD Ports Group is already partnering with the national shipping company, KazMorTransFlot (KMTF), to transport Kazakh oil across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, where it is transferred into western pipeline networks. Earlier this year, the Group announced the establishment of GulfLink, a joint venture with the freight division of Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC), aimed at enhancing multimodal connectivity and accelerating digital transformation across the region.