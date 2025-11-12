Generative AI adoption nearly tripled within DIFC in last 12 months

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today released the results of its artificial intelligence (AI) survey 2025, revealing a rapid acceleration in AI adoption among financial firms in the Centre, with 52% of firms actively using AI – up from 33% in 2024 – with growth particularly pronounced in the adoption of Generative AI (+166%).

The survey, conducted in June 2025, captured data from 661 Authorised Firms (88% participation rate) operating across Banking, Capital Markets, Wealth & Asset Management, and Fintech – providing an insight into how AI is being adopted and governed within the financial services sector in the DIFC.

The findings reflect a significant shift in the market, with most firms now integrating AI in at least one area of their operations – and a clear majority planning further AI deployment, with expected continued adoption over the next 12 months.

The DFSA emphasised that, while the pace of innovation is welcome, it must be underpinned by effective governance and oversight, ethical use of data, and sound risk management practices. The regulator continues to engage closely with the industry to develop guidance and frameworks for responsible AI adoption.

Justin Baldacchino, Managing Director, Supervision, of the DFSA, said, "The DIFC’s financial services ecosystem is embracing AI at pace. While AI adoption remains at a nascent stage for many firms, there is growing recognition of its strategic potential to enhance organisation-wide performance, from operational efficiency and regulatory compliance to customer engagement and sales.

Our priority at the DFSA is to balance innovation with integrity – ensuring that when firms harness AI’s potential, they do so within frameworks that protect customers, manage risk, and uphold market confidence. It is therefore important that governance frameworks evolve in parallel, with clear accountability and oversight at every stage of adoption.”

The survey results also underscore a cautious and controlled approach to deployment. Many firms continue to focus their use of AI on internal functions and processes, rather than external or customer-facing applications. This caution is reflected in the divergence of AI applications in use, as well as the need to build experience and develop appropriate governance frameworks.

The DFSA will continue to follow a risk-based approach to regulation, ensuring that its oversight remains proportionate and responsive to emerging risks without imposing unnecessary burdens on firms.

In the months ahead, the Authority will continue to engage actively with firms and other financial regulators in the UAE and globally to chart a path forward that reinforces our commitment to balance the enabling of responsible innovation with safeguarding financial stability and investor protection.