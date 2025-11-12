World leaders, industry icons unite under BRIDGE Alliance to empower future of media, entertainment, content

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A new international alliance of policymakers, creative leaders, and innovators has come together under the banner of BRIDGE Alliance to advance inclusivity, investment, and sustainable development in the global media, entertainment and content economy.

Headquartered in the UAE, BRIDGE Alliance stands as a first-of-its-kind global body chaired by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed. It brings together an influential board comprising former heads of state, global leaders, policymakers, and CEOs from the media, communication, technology, finance, and creative sectors.

The founding board includes HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, CEO of Rotana Media Group and Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; Macky Sall, fourth President of Senegal; Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance; Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME; Janet Yang, former President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Dr. Julie Gichuru, CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute; Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group; Sanford Climan, Founder of Entertainment Media Ventures; strategist Richard Attias; and Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance.

Operating as an independent, mission-driven organisation, BRIDGE Alliance reinvests all operational surpluses into advancing research, capacity building, and innovation. It aims to enhance cooperation, enabling ideas, capital, and talent to move more effectively across target sectors.

Al Hamed described the Alliance as “a humanitarian and economic project born in the UAE to redefine the relationship between media, society, and the economy — building bridges of understanding, impact, and growth among nations.” He added that BRIDGE “embodies a global ecosystem founded on collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility, where expertise turns ideas into impact and partnerships into progress.”

The Alliance’s first major initiative, BRIDGE Summit 2025, will take place from December 8–10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The world’s largest debut media event, it will convene 60,000 participants, 400 speakers, and 300 exhibitors across seven tracks — Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture — turning dialogue into action and expanding access to the global content economy.

From its base in the UAE, BRIDGE Alliance is a global hub for innovation, collaboration, and responsible media growth — reinforcing the nation’s role as a meeting point for ideas, creativity, and shared progress.