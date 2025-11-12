RAK Ruler receives Minister of Energy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed by the minister on a number of topics related to the energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as on the ministry’s development plans and programmes that align with sustainability standards and the latest technologies, aiming to enhance service efficiency and ensure smooth and flexible implementation of projects.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was also acquainted with the ministry’s future vision, which aligns with the UAE’s aspirations and strategic directions to continue leading in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and to enhance their positive impact on society and quality of life.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that the development of the infrastructure and energy sectors represents a fundamental pillar in the country’s journey toward strengthening its competitiveness and consolidating its global standing. He noted that continuous investment in these vital sectors directly contributes to improving quality of life, enhancing service efficiency, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Saud explained that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing the implementation of several distinguished projects that enhance its service and economic systems and align with the UAE’s sustainability goals. He emphasised the emirate’s keenness to continue supporting initiatives and programs that contribute to achieving balanced development and providing an integrated environment capable of meeting the needs of society and future generations.

For his part, Suhail Al Mazrouei commended the interest of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and his continuous follow-up on the development projects implemented in the emirate, as well as his ongoing support for the ministry’s plans. He also valued the pioneering projects taking place in Ras Al Khaimah, which represent an advanced model in supporting development and strengthening social cohesion.