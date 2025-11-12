MoHAP launches national guideline for lung cancer screening, diagnosis

DUBAI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with health authorities and AstraZeneca, launched the National Guideline for Lung Cancer Screening and Diagnosis, with the aim of early detecting and diagnosing cancer.

The guideline also aims to provide quality healthcare services aligned with leading international standards and scientific evidence, as well as to establish a preventive, proactive health system that promotes long and healthy lives.

The national guideline was launched during a two-day conference in Dubai, attended by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, MoHAP, the National Committee for Cancer Control, and representatives of the health authorities that participated in developing the guideline.

These include the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Emirates Health Services (EHS), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital (SKSH) in Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirates Oncology Society, AstraZeneca, and a cohort of specialists in cancer diagnosis and treatment from across the country.

The guideline establishes an integrated framework to define a clear case definition for populations at higher risk, eligibility criteria for screening, and the data-documentation requirements for the lung cancer screening programme.

It is intended to guarantee safe, high-quality care for the public, provide timely referral for diagnosis and treatment when required, assess the status of lung cancer in the country, identify opportunities for earlier detection, and offer evidence-based recommendations to reduce incidence and mortality.

The guideline applies to all healthcare providers in primary healthcare centres and hospitals offering early cancer detection services. Screening targets individuals aged 50 to 80 years who meet specific eligibility criteria.

The guideline states that eligible individuals may be encouraged to undergo screening through visits to primary healthcare centres, or through smoking cessation centres that operate under the National Tobacco Control Programme.

Individuals wishing to be screened may also pre-register electronically via approved health platforms or the official websites of licensed institutions offering lung cancer screening services.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand stressed that the launch of the National Guideline for Lung Cancer Screening and Diagnosis demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to preventive and proactive healthcare, while strengthening national efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases and cancer-related deaths.

Al Rand noted that the guideline provides a unified framework of clinical standards and evidence-based scientific tools that enable early diagnosis, improve treatment outcomes, and enhance patients’ quality of life.

He emphasised that addressing lung cancer requires a comprehensive approach, one that includes raising public awareness about its risks, intensifying efforts to reduce smoking, and improving air quality, in line with “We the UAE 2031” and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

He further highlighted that the UAE attaches the highest priority to reducing tobacco-related chronic diseases through national legislation and preventive health policies, including the excise tax on tobacco products and the regulation of electronic nicotine products, which have contributed to a measurable decline in tobacco use nationwide.

Dr. Al Rand reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to developing an integrated national early detection system, leveraging innovation and artificial intelligence to safeguard public health and strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional and global model for preventive healthcare.

For her part, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department, MoHAP, said cancer is the third leading cause of death among non-communicable diseases after cardiovascular disease and injuries in the UAE, accounting for 12.4% of total deaths in 2023.

Bin Belaila noted that despite the heavy burden posed by cancer, most cases are preventable through early detection, and that the guideline aims to enable healthcare providers to diagnose lung cancer early and initiate prompt treatment, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing mortality rates.

Dr. Buthaina added that artificial intelligence will play a vital role in implementing the standards and procedures outlined in the guideline by supporting image analysis and diagnostic confirmation with radiology specialists.

Meanwhile, computer-aided diagnostic (CAD) systems help reduce medical errors, serving as valuable decision-support tools that help document critical findings and streamline workflows across screening centres.