6,310 Emiratis join GPSSA 'Wafra' retirement programme

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that 6,310 insured Emirati employees have joined the “Wafra” Proactive Financial Planning programme since its launch in late July 2024.

Part of the federal government's transformational initiatives for 2024–2025, the "Wafra" project aims to foster a culture of early saving and investment among Emiratis. It supports their financial stability and empowers them to make informed decisions to improve their retirement plan, aligning with the "We the UAE 2031" vision to build a more prosperous society.

The project was developed by GPSSA in partnership with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources’ "Jahiz" digital platform for future skills, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council’s "Nafis" platform, and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, which helped design the programme.

The programme offers a structured learning journey, prepared by specialists, to teach participants about saving and investing. It equips trainees with the necessary tools to manage their finances and adopt sound practices, ensuring long-term economic and social stability for themselves and their families after retirement.

The programme is delivered in two stages, a Foundation Stage focusing on personal financial life cycles, key financial terms, money and debt management, and the value of financial advice, and an Advanced Stage covering pension laws, investment options, wealth management, and planning for post-retirement needs.

GPSSA invites insured individuals to take advantage of the "Wafra" programme by joining through the "Jahiz" and "Nafis" platforms.