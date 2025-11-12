Zayed Authority for People of Determination signs cooperation agreement with International Disability Alliance

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the UAE’s participation in the Second World Summit for Social Development, held under the auspices of the United Nations in Doha, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination (ZAPoD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Disability Alliance (IDA) to promote knowledge exchange, share expertise, and coordinate global initiatives to empower People of Determination, reinforcing the UAE’s pioneering role in social inclusion and sustainable development.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director-General of the ZAPoD, and Dr Nawaf Kabbara, President of the IDA, in the presence of representatives of international organisations and experts participating in the summit.

The agreement reflects ZAPoD’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading international organisations working in the field of disability rights. It seeks to expand international cooperation in areas such as training, research, sharing successful experiences, and launching joint global initiatives.

The MoU outlines cooperation in supporting the Global Disability Summit 2028 through the provision of advisory and technical expertise and exploring the possibility of Abu Dhabi hosting the Global Disability Summit 2031 in collaboration with IDA. It also includes organising workshops and training programmes to promote knowledge exchange and social innovation serving the causes of People of Determination.

Abdullah Al Humaidan affirmed that the MoU represents a new step in ZAPoD and the UAE’s international cooperation path to strengthen social justice and empower People of Determination worldwide.

He said, “At the Zayed Authority, we believe that inclusivity is not merely a slogan — it is a national and humanitarian commitment translated into actionable policies that create tangible impact in people’s lives.

“Through this strategic partnership, we aim to unify international efforts to support policies and practices that ensure rights and expand opportunities for social participation for People of Determination, in alignment with the authority’s 2026 Strategy focused on empowerment, sustainability, innovation, and community inclusion.”

Dr Nawaf Kabbara said, “The UAE’s experience in integrating and empowering persons with disabilities has become an international model to emulate. We are pleased to establish, through this MoU, a strong partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination that will contribute to developing global initiatives and uniting efforts toward more just and inclusive societies.”

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate in organising joint side events during international conferences, participating in specialised United Nations committees, and developing reports and proposals for joint research and training initiatives based on global best practices.

The partnership reflects ZAPoD’s ongoing commitment to continuing the UAE’s legacy of leadership in building bridges of international cooperation and establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for positive impact in the field of disability rights and empowerment, in line with the leadership’s vision of placing the human being at the heart and purpose of development.