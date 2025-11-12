TRENDS’ 2nd Annual AI Dialogue to discuss tech diplomacy in MENA

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2nd Annual Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence, organised by TRENDS Research & Advisory, kicks off tomorrow in strategic partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and 21 other partner entities, under the title Tech Diplomacy in the Middle East and North Africa.

The event will feature researchers and experts from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in the United States, alongside speakers from Google, OpenAI, G42, GC REAIM, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, New York University Abu Dhabi, and other scientific and academic institutions.

The first session, Powering Progress: The New Era of US-Gulf Partnerships, will explore opportunities for strategic cooperation in innovation and advanced technology, and the role of AI in driving future partnerships.

The second session, Navigating the Geopolitics of AI, will highlight how technological advancements are reshaping global power balances and how AI impacts international relations and policy-making.

The third session, Soft Power Through AI and Digital Infrastructure, will focus on how innovative technologies can be leveraged to enhance nations’ positive global image, foster cross-cultural communication, and promote sustainable development.

The Cybersecurity Council is the strategic partner, G42 the AI partner, with major technology partners including CrowdStrike, Accenture, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and Microsoft, alongside academic partners such as UAE University, Rabdan Academy, MBZUAI, MBZUH, and Khalifa University.

Media partners include the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, The National, Gulf News, Global Advisors Communications, China Arab TV, Big Asia Media, and Viory Media, as well as the US–UAE Business Council and Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper.